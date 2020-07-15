/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
107 Studio Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,260
473 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,345
635 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Results within 10 miles of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:50 AM
4 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
572 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
526 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,319
480 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
8 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,616
657 sqft
Located in Denver's growing Jefferson Park neighborhood, comes with hardwood floors, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, online portal, coffee bar and elevator.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,380
605 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
526 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Via
828 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,290
565 sqft
New apartments in the Golden Triangle, Downtown Denver. Walking distance to Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, and local museums and parks. Residents enjoy the social lounge, plunge pool, fitness studio and wellness spa.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,192
803 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
96 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,325
484 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
City Park West
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,261
613 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,425
680 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,050
495 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,430
473 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
34 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
43 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,418
485 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,529
553 sqft
Residential apartments with sun-filled rooms, just minutes from I-25. Each home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. The modern apartment complex has a garage, internet access and common lobby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$953
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,385
515 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Similar Pages
Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthglenn 3 BedroomsNorthglenn Accessible ApartmentsNorthglenn Apartments with Balcony
Northglenn Apartments with GarageNorthglenn Apartments with GymNorthglenn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthglenn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorthglenn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO