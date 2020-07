Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Meridian Villa! - UNIT B - NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW FLOORING . Looking for bedroom in the main floor or a office and Full Bath also in the main. This is the place!! Four bedroom, 3 FULL bathrooms, two car attached Garage . All new Master Suite, big walking closet bath boasts 2 sinks and large tub. Just a few miles from light rail and I-25. Easy commute to DTC, Downtown, the Mountains or DIA. Near Shops and Restaurants.