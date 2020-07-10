9784 Mayfair Street #C

Amenities

Englewood Cute Three Bedroom !!! Amazing location. - This Town home has it all! Beautiful upgrades throughout!



This home features an Open floor plan, almost new appliances, beautiful finishes, brand new carpet throughout, hardwood floors, Ceramic tile, Huge pantry in the kitchen with storage space.Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, All very updated and modern. Plantation blinds, faux wood blinds throughout.



Private one car garage attached with separate mud room entry. Upgraded cabinets, counter tops, flooring and appliances! Double oven if you love to cook. The gorgeous master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet and an upgraded master bathroom with double sinks and large shower with glass surround. You won't find a better home in this area of Parker/Lone Tree that is just minutes from Park Meadows mall and I-25. Located in a quiet community with a large open space right out the living room window.



This home will not last!!

Call today for a showing!!

(720) 673-4882



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4219967)