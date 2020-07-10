All apartments in Meridian
Location

9784 Mayfair Street, Meridian, CO 80112

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Englewood Cute Three Bedroom !!! Amazing location. - This Town home has it all! Beautiful upgrades throughout!

This home features an Open floor plan, almost new appliances, beautiful finishes, brand new carpet throughout, hardwood floors, Ceramic tile, Huge pantry in the kitchen with storage space.Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, All very updated and modern. Plantation blinds, faux wood blinds throughout.

Private one car garage attached with separate mud room entry. Upgraded cabinets, counter tops, flooring and appliances! Double oven if you love to cook. The gorgeous master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet and an upgraded master bathroom with double sinks and large shower with glass surround. You won't find a better home in this area of Parker/Lone Tree that is just minutes from Park Meadows mall and I-25. Located in a quiet community with a large open space right out the living room window.

This home will not last!!
Call today for a showing!!
(720) 673-4882

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4219967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have any available units?
9784 Mayfair Street #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, CO.
What amenities does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have?
Some of 9784 Mayfair Street #C's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9784 Mayfair Street #C currently offering any rent specials?
9784 Mayfair Street #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9784 Mayfair Street #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 9784 Mayfair Street #C is pet friendly.
Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C offer parking?
Yes, 9784 Mayfair Street #C offers parking.
Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9784 Mayfair Street #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have a pool?
No, 9784 Mayfair Street #C does not have a pool.
Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have accessible units?
No, 9784 Mayfair Street #C does not have accessible units.
Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 9784 Mayfair Street #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9784 Mayfair Street #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 9784 Mayfair Street #C does not have units with air conditioning.
