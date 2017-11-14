All apartments in Meridian
Last updated December 19 2019

11874 Bolton Circle

11874 Bolton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11874 Bolton Circle, Meridian, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032527?source=marketing

This unique property is a condo that has no common wall neighbors. It is a free-standing unit with no yard to maintain. There is a 2 car attached garage and an abundance of parking. You will love this location within four minutes of light rail and I-25. Amazing access to Lone Tree, Cabelas, Inverness, E-470 and the DTC.
Fresh paint and an abundance of room. This home features an open main level with living room, large kitchen, dining, and laundry. There is also a beautiful deck on the side. This Meridian Stockbridge home is in a great location and will not last.

Pets - No
Cooling Type -A/C
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry - W/D
Parking - 2 Car Garage
School District -Douglas County

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11874 Bolton Circle have any available units?
11874 Bolton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, CO.
What amenities does 11874 Bolton Circle have?
Some of 11874 Bolton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11874 Bolton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11874 Bolton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11874 Bolton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11874 Bolton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11874 Bolton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11874 Bolton Circle offers parking.
Does 11874 Bolton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11874 Bolton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11874 Bolton Circle have a pool?
No, 11874 Bolton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11874 Bolton Circle have accessible units?
No, 11874 Bolton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11874 Bolton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11874 Bolton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11874 Bolton Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11874 Bolton Circle has units with air conditioning.

