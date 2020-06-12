/
3 bedroom apartments
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO
101 Panorama Place
101 Panorama Place, Manitou Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2814 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Manitou Springs. If you are looking for VIEWS, this is the home for you.Travel upstairs to a large living/family room with beautiful views out of every window.
448 Winter Street
448 Winter Street, Manitou Springs, CO
Manitou living at its finest. Short walk from The Incline & lots of hiking trails. Not your average Town Home. Home features state-of-the-art kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter tops & Stainless steel appliances.
140 Clarksley Road
140 Clarksley Road, Manitou Springs, CO
Great 4 bedroom Ranch house on cul-de-sac. Spectacular views of Pikes Peak and Manitou Springs, fenced rear yard and storage shed for yard supplies. Main level has a great room with step down dining area with a bay window.
Results within 5 miles of Manitou Springs
Northside
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Skyway
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Old Colorado City
502 North 16th Street
502 North 16th Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Available move in date June 5, 2020 Come and view this cozy 3-bed, 1.5-bath, 1,362 square foot home located in Old Colorado City. Property is off of W St. Vrain and 16th Street with views of the mountains.
Shooks Run
711 North Weber Street
711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
Available Now! *$250 OFF First Month's Rent* Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College.
Old Colorado City
2811 W Uintah Street
2811 West Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in a great location! Easy access to I25, Hwy 24 and walking distance to a beautiful park. Main level offers plenty of living space with separate dining room! Stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1515 Solitaire St
1515 Solitaire Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2758 sqft
Beautiful Gold Hill Mesa Home - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855283)
North End
2115 N. Tejon Street
2115 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2115 N.
Broadmoor
1816 Mesita Ct.
1816 Mesita Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1741 sqft
Mesita House - Property Id: 86464 Charming, vintage single-family home nestled into Cheyenne Canyon. This property is recently updated, has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Skyway
891 Redemption Pt
891 Redemption Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
New! #1 School Dist. 12, near Ft. Carson/Downtown - Property Id: 137415 This new home has 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, and numerous upgrades. This home is located in Cheyenne Heights and in the heart of SW Colorado Springs.
1923 Giltshire Drive
1923 Giltshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
1923 Giltshire Drive Available 06/19/20 1923 Giltshire Drive - This is a shabby chic condo that screams personality!! Main level has a half bath, living room and kitchen w/ balcony off dining area.
1708 Victorian Point
1708 Victorian Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1746 sqft
EXCELLENT WEST SIDE TOWNHOME - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION TO CONFIRM IF WE HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours.
Holland Park
4006 Star View
4006 Star View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1680 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community, WEST SIDE - This townhome is move in ready, it's a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with attached 2 car garage.
Indian Heights
1321 North Chestnut Street
1321 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
1321 North Chestnut Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom duplex off N Chestnut St. - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex on coveted West side. Bright and spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good sized bedrooms.
Oak Valley Ranch
2343 Silent Rain Dr
2343 Silent Rain Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1704 sqft
Beautiful rancher on the North West side of Colorado Springs. Very quiet and desirable neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700+ Sq Ft 2 Car Garage. All Hardwood floors on the main level with a main level master bedroom.
1459 W. Costilla Street
1459 West Costilla Street, Colorado Springs, CO
Beautiful large home in Crown Hills Mesa! 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, and plenty of space! Beautiful fenced backyard with a patio and deck to enjoy the city lights! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area; kitchen opens to the living room with gas
Old Colorado City
1804 W Cucharras Street
1804 West Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO
Craftsman style architecture, large covered front porch allow you sit and enjoy a glimpse of the nearby mountains. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 story home with finished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bath off hall and large master with private bath.
Broadmoor
11 Second Street
11 2nd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
Rare opportunity to affordably rent in one of Colorado Springs' most desirable neighborhoods, Broadmoor flatlands.
Pleasant Valley
2406 W Dale Street
2406 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
West side Duplex! Walking distance to Old Colorado City, Hiking, biking, grocery. Close to Garden of the Gods, Cave of the Winds, Historic Manitou Springs and so much more! Master and bath on main with 2 large rooms downstairs and a 1/2 bath.
Old Colorado City
724 N Walnut Street
724 N Walnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
Open concept with large kitchen island. Over 3600 square feet, this two story FULLY furnished home has four bedrooms and loft upstairs, a fifth bedroom in the basement along with an additional living room, entertainment area and kitchenette.
Shooks Run
811 North Wahsatch Avenue
811 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
3D Virtual Tour available. Walk the layout room by room from any device. https://my.matterport.
1408 S Pine Street
1408 S Pine St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1549 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath on the west side. This unit is the upper unit of a duplex. New paint, carpet, flooring, cabinets, kitchen appliances, & fixtures.
