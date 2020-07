Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Rare find in Manitou Springs - Manitou living at its finest. Just a short walk from The Incline & lots of hiking trails. Not your average Town Home. Home features state-of-the-art kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops & Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan w great room, gas fireplace & separate dining. Walk out to patio for great views of hills. Large master w balcony for even better views. All bedrooms come with walk-in closets. 5-piece Master bath w soaking tub. Central air.



(RLNE2276498)