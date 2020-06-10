9750 S Yosemite

Amenities
Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in heart of the Denver Tech Center
Located in southeast Denver in a carefully planned community
Easy access to I-25, I-225 and C-470
Convenient for work, shopping, recreation, and dining
Second floor unit
Outdoor patio
Attached, private garage accessible directly from unit via stairwell
Unit is fully equipped with plush light beige carpet, new paint, new furnishings, gas fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, self-cleaning oven, built-in microwave, and refrigerator with ice-maker
Large windows with a window seat in bedroom
Enormous walk-in wardrobe closet
Cable TV and stereo
Private storage area
Unit includes housewares, utilities, cable, DSL internet, and phone service which includes domestic long distance calls
Private clubhouse and swimming pool