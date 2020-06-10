9750 S Yosemite

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in heart of the Denver Tech Center

Located in southeast Denver in a carefully planned community

Easy access to I-25, I-225 and C-470

Convenient for work, shopping, recreation, and dining

Second floor unit

Outdoor patio

Attached, private garage accessible directly from unit via stairwell

Unit is fully equipped with plush light beige carpet, new paint, new furnishings, gas fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, self-cleaning oven, built-in microwave, and refrigerator with ice-maker

Large windows with a window seat in bedroom

Enormous walk-in wardrobe closet

Cable TV and stereo

Private storage area

Unit includes housewares, utilities, cable, DSL internet, and phone service which includes domestic long distance calls

Private clubhouse and swimming pool