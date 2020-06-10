All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:48 AM

9750 S Yosemite

9750 South Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

9750 South Yosemite Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in heart of the Denver Tech Center
Located in southeast Denver in a carefully planned community
Easy access to I-25, I-225 and C-470
Convenient for work, shopping, recreation, and dining
Second floor unit
Outdoor patio
Attached, private garage accessible directly from unit via stairwell
Unit is fully equipped with plush light beige carpet, new paint, new furnishings, gas fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, self-cleaning oven, built-in microwave, and refrigerator with ice-maker
Large windows with a window seat in bedroom
Enormous walk-in wardrobe closet
Cable TV and stereo
Private storage area
Unit includes housewares, utilities, cable, DSL internet, and phone service which includes domestic long distance calls
Private clubhouse and swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9750 S Yosemite have any available units?
9750 S Yosemite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9750 S Yosemite have?
Some of 9750 S Yosemite's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9750 S Yosemite currently offering any rent specials?
9750 S Yosemite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9750 S Yosemite pet-friendly?
No, 9750 S Yosemite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 9750 S Yosemite offer parking?
Yes, 9750 S Yosemite offers parking.
Does 9750 S Yosemite have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9750 S Yosemite offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9750 S Yosemite have a pool?
Yes, 9750 S Yosemite has a pool.
Does 9750 S Yosemite have accessible units?
No, 9750 S Yosemite does not have accessible units.
Does 9750 S Yosemite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9750 S Yosemite has units with dishwashers.
