9173 Kornbrust Drive

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Flexible Move in Date for Amazing Lone Tree Home! - This beautiful home with a 3 car garage, media center in the basement, and a covered deck definitely will be quick to get off the market! In the heart of Lone Tree, this property sits right by shopping, great restaurants, and Cabelas! With gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, cherry cabinetry, an island, and a great gourmet kitchen, you can entertain in your home with pride. Upstairs, enjoy your master suite with a 5 piece bath, and two more additional, graciously spaced bedrooms. Down in the basement, you can enjoy a movie or two in the media center. The best part? The move is flexible!



(RLNE4862018)