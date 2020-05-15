All apartments in Lone Tree
9173 Kornbrust Drive

9173 Kornbrust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9173 Kornbrust Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Flexible Move in Date for Amazing Lone Tree Home! - This beautiful home with a 3 car garage, media center in the basement, and a covered deck definitely will be quick to get off the market! In the heart of Lone Tree, this property sits right by shopping, great restaurants, and Cabelas! With gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, cherry cabinetry, an island, and a great gourmet kitchen, you can entertain in your home with pride. Upstairs, enjoy your master suite with a 5 piece bath, and two more additional, graciously spaced bedrooms. Down in the basement, you can enjoy a movie or two in the media center. The best part? The move is flexible!

(RLNE4862018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9173 Kornbrust Drive have any available units?
9173 Kornbrust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 9173 Kornbrust Drive have?
Some of 9173 Kornbrust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9173 Kornbrust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9173 Kornbrust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9173 Kornbrust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9173 Kornbrust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9173 Kornbrust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9173 Kornbrust Drive offers parking.
Does 9173 Kornbrust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9173 Kornbrust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9173 Kornbrust Drive have a pool?
No, 9173 Kornbrust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9173 Kornbrust Drive have accessible units?
No, 9173 Kornbrust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9173 Kornbrust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9173 Kornbrust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
