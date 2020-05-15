10125 Belvedere Loop

Amenities
ACCESSIBLE! Spacious Luxury Corner Townhome w/ Attached 2-Car Garage. Rent Rate Negotiable Based on Terms.
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately (flexible lease start dates)
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dogs (40 lbs or less)
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* ACCESSIBLE! Ramp Access and Huge ADA Compliant Master Bed/Bath on Ground Level
* 1935 finished square feet, 1027 square foot unfinished basement
* Corner lot opening up to open space/parks
* Central A/C and tankless water heater
* Front load washer and dryer included
* Attached 2-car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA (lawn care, snow removal)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Parks/open space
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
