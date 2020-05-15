10125 Belvedere Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ACCESSIBLE! Spacious Luxury Corner Townhome w/ Attached 2-Car Garage. Rent Rate Negotiable Based on Terms.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately (flexible lease start dates)

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dogs (40 lbs or less)



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/916925?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* ACCESSIBLE! Ramp Access and Huge ADA Compliant Master Bed/Bath on Ground Level

* 1935 finished square feet, 1027 square foot unfinished basement

* Corner lot opening up to open space/parks

* Central A/C and tankless water heater

* Front load washer and dryer included

* Attached 2-car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA (lawn care, snow removal)

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: HOA responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Parks/open space

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/916925?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.