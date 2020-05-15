All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

10125 Belvedere Loop

10125 Belvedere · No Longer Available
Location

10125 Belvedere, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ACCESSIBLE! Spacious Luxury Corner Townhome w/ Attached 2-Car Garage. Rent Rate Negotiable Based on Terms.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately (flexible lease start dates)
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dogs (40 lbs or less)

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/916925?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* ACCESSIBLE! Ramp Access and Huge ADA Compliant Master Bed/Bath on Ground Level
* 1935 finished square feet, 1027 square foot unfinished basement
* Corner lot opening up to open space/parks
* Central A/C and tankless water heater
* Front load washer and dryer included
* Attached 2-car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA (lawn care, snow removal)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Parks/open space
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/916925?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Belvedere Loop have any available units?
10125 Belvedere Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10125 Belvedere Loop have?
Some of 10125 Belvedere Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 Belvedere Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Belvedere Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Belvedere Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10125 Belvedere Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10125 Belvedere Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10125 Belvedere Loop offers parking.
Does 10125 Belvedere Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10125 Belvedere Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Belvedere Loop have a pool?
No, 10125 Belvedere Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10125 Belvedere Loop have accessible units?
No, 10125 Belvedere Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Belvedere Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10125 Belvedere Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
