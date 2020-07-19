All apartments in Lone Tree
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

10057 Bluffmont Ct

10057 Bluffmont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10057 Bluffmont Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!

Beautiful and Spacious Second Floor Town Home in the desirable and quaint neighborhood of Bluffmont Estates in Lone Tree. This home is spectacular! Custom finishes throughout this home and more upgrades than you can think. Covered walk out balcony, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, media center/office space. Ideal location that is really close proximity to Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree Library, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lone Tree Rec Center, Park Meadows Mall, local restaurants and shops, C-470, I-25, and the light rail. The Bluffs Regional Park is in your toes for great hiking, biking, walking, or to just watch the beautiful sunset of Colorado. Come see this home before it's gone!!!

Includes:
Washer/Dryer
Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Trash
Water
2 car attached garage

SMALL DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable ONLY. Water, Trash, and Internet Included in Rent!

$2,245 Rent/month - $2,245 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Joe @ 720-261-3654 or email Joe@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 Bluffmont Ct have any available units?
10057 Bluffmont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10057 Bluffmont Ct have?
Some of 10057 Bluffmont Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 Bluffmont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10057 Bluffmont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 Bluffmont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 Bluffmont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10057 Bluffmont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10057 Bluffmont Ct offers parking.
Does 10057 Bluffmont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10057 Bluffmont Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 Bluffmont Ct have a pool?
No, 10057 Bluffmont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10057 Bluffmont Ct have accessible units?
No, 10057 Bluffmont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 Bluffmont Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10057 Bluffmont Ct has units with dishwashers.
