10057 Bluffmont Ct

MOVE IN READY



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!



Beautiful and Spacious Second Floor Town Home in the desirable and quaint neighborhood of Bluffmont Estates in Lone Tree. This home is spectacular! Custom finishes throughout this home and more upgrades than you can think. Covered walk out balcony, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, media center/office space. Ideal location that is really close proximity to Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree Library, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lone Tree Rec Center, Park Meadows Mall, local restaurants and shops, C-470, I-25, and the light rail. The Bluffs Regional Park is in your toes for great hiking, biking, walking, or to just watch the beautiful sunset of Colorado. Come see this home before it's gone!!!



Includes:

Washer/Dryer

Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Trash

Water

2 car attached garage



SMALL DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable ONLY. Water, Trash, and Internet Included in Rent!



$2,245 Rent/month - $2,245 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Joe @ 720-261-3654 or email Joe@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.