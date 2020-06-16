140 Ida Belle Drive

Amenities

garage gym elevator pool table clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table garage hot tub internet access

Bright and Cheery Furnished Condo in River Run, sleeps 4. The condo is located just steps to everything Keystone & Summit County has to offer year round. Hiking, Biking, Golf, Fishing & Skiing. The complex has 3 private hot tubs, workout room and community room with pool table. There is underground garage parking and elevator for convenience. Just steps outside you will find many shops and restaurants. Keystone has many great events during the summer and fall for your enjoyment. The bike path and hiking trails are just steps away. Taking applications for 1-6 month stays from May 1- Nov 30. All utilities and internet included. Schedule a showing today!