Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

140 Ida Belle Drive

140 Ida Belle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

140 Ida Belle Dr, Keystone, CO 80435

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Bright and Cheery Furnished Condo in River Run, sleeps 4. The condo is located just steps to everything Keystone & Summit County has to offer year round. Hiking, Biking, Golf, Fishing & Skiing. The complex has 3 private hot tubs, workout room and community room with pool table. There is underground garage parking and elevator for convenience. Just steps outside you will find many shops and restaurants. Keystone has many great events during the summer and fall for your enjoyment. The bike path and hiking trails are just steps away. Taking applications for 1-6 month stays from May 1- Nov 30. All utilities and internet included. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Ida Belle Drive have any available units?
140 Ida Belle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, CO.
What amenities does 140 Ida Belle Drive have?
Some of 140 Ida Belle Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Ida Belle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Ida Belle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Ida Belle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 Ida Belle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 140 Ida Belle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Ida Belle Drive does offer parking.
Does 140 Ida Belle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Ida Belle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Ida Belle Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Ida Belle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Ida Belle Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Ida Belle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Ida Belle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Ida Belle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Ida Belle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Ida Belle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
