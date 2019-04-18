9049 West Phillips Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

You'll LOVE this newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 3 bath townhome located in Columbine Hills of southwest Littleton! Available for Aprl 1st move-in and located in the great Jefferson County School District.



1st Floor Features:

- Great big living area with fireplace and sliding patio door to small fenced backyard

- Open kitchen with lots of cabinets and dining area

- Powder room

- Laundry room with hook-ups (washer and dryer not included)

- 1 car attached garage

- Gorgeous newly installed wood grain laminate flooring



2nd Floor Features:

- Spacious owner's suite

- 2 Guest bedrooms

- 2 Full baths

- Gorgeous newly installed wood grain laminate flooring



Other Features:

- Community swimming pool

- Countless parks nearby, including Chatfield State Park and Red Rocks Amphitheater

- Minutes away from C470 and very short commute to Downtown Denver

- Convenient to major work, shopping and recreation centers



* Non smokers only!

* Length of Lease: 1 year

* First month rent and security deposit due at lease signing

* $30 non refundable application fee per adult

* Applicants must be able to pass background, credit and reference check

* Owner open to one small house trained dog with a non-refundable $300 pet fee at lease signing ( need to see the dog)



Owner pays HOA fees including water and garbage collection. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28268



(RLNE4756469)