All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 9049 West Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
9049 West Phillips Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

9049 West Phillips Drive

9049 West Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9049 West Phillips Drive, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
You'll LOVE this newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 3 bath townhome located in Columbine Hills of southwest Littleton! Available for Aprl 1st move-in and located in the great Jefferson County School District.

1st Floor Features:
- Great big living area with fireplace and sliding patio door to small fenced backyard
- Open kitchen with lots of cabinets and dining area
- Powder room
- Laundry room with hook-ups (washer and dryer not included)
- 1 car attached garage
- Gorgeous newly installed wood grain laminate flooring

2nd Floor Features:
- Spacious owner's suite
- 2 Guest bedrooms
- 2 Full baths
- Gorgeous newly installed wood grain laminate flooring

Other Features:
- Community swimming pool
- Countless parks nearby, including Chatfield State Park and Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Minutes away from C470 and very short commute to Downtown Denver
- Convenient to major work, shopping and recreation centers

* Non smokers only!
* Length of Lease: 1 year
* First month rent and security deposit due at lease signing
* $30 non refundable application fee per adult
* Applicants must be able to pass background, credit and reference check
* Owner open to one small house trained dog with a non-refundable $300 pet fee at lease signing ( need to see the dog)

Owner pays HOA fees including water and garbage collection. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28268

(RLNE4756469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9049 West Phillips Drive have any available units?
9049 West Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9049 West Phillips Drive have?
Some of 9049 West Phillips Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9049 West Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9049 West Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9049 West Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9049 West Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9049 West Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9049 West Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 9049 West Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9049 West Phillips Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9049 West Phillips Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9049 West Phillips Drive has a pool.
Does 9049 West Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 9049 West Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9049 West Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9049 West Phillips Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9049 West Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9049 West Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs