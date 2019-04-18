9049 West Phillips Drive

Amenities
You'll LOVE this newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 3 bath townhome located in Columbine Hills of southwest Littleton! Available for Aprl 1st move-in and located in the great Jefferson County School District.
1st Floor Features:
- Great big living area with fireplace and sliding patio door to small fenced backyard
- Open kitchen with lots of cabinets and dining area
- Powder room
- Laundry room with hook-ups (washer and dryer not included)
- 1 car attached garage
- Gorgeous newly installed wood grain laminate flooring
2nd Floor Features:
- Spacious owner's suite
- 2 Guest bedrooms
- 2 Full baths
- Gorgeous newly installed wood grain laminate flooring
Other Features:
- Community swimming pool
- Countless parks nearby, including Chatfield State Park and Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Minutes away from C470 and very short commute to Downtown Denver
- Convenient to major work, shopping and recreation centers
* Non smokers only!
* Length of Lease: 1 year
* First month rent and security deposit due at lease signing
* $30 non refundable application fee per adult
* Applicants must be able to pass background, credit and reference check
* Owner open to one small house trained dog with a non-refundable $300 pet fee at lease signing ( need to see the dog)
Owner pays HOA fees including water and garbage collection. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28268
(RLNE4756469)