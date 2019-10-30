All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

8582 South Lewis Way

8582 South Lewis Way · No Longer Available
Location

8582 South Lewis Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Charter

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom on the golf course - gated - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms in a gated community on the golf course. Large family room and dining area in an open plan on the first floor with two bedrooms and a loft area on the 2nd floor. Unfinished walk out basement. Gas fireplace, double vanity in master suite, ceiling fans throughout home, beautiful views of southern mountains and golf course from the deck. 2 car garage with opener. Gated community.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC - Teri Marquantte Broker
www.swanexperience.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3894005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8582 South Lewis Way have any available units?
8582 South Lewis Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8582 South Lewis Way have?
Some of 8582 South Lewis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8582 South Lewis Way currently offering any rent specials?
8582 South Lewis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8582 South Lewis Way pet-friendly?
No, 8582 South Lewis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8582 South Lewis Way offer parking?
Yes, 8582 South Lewis Way offers parking.
Does 8582 South Lewis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8582 South Lewis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8582 South Lewis Way have a pool?
No, 8582 South Lewis Way does not have a pool.
Does 8582 South Lewis Way have accessible units?
No, 8582 South Lewis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8582 South Lewis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8582 South Lewis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8582 South Lewis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8582 South Lewis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
