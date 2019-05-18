All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
8445 S Holland Way Unit 201
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

8445 S Holland Way Unit 201

8445 South Holland Way · No Longer Available
Location

8445 South Holland Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Bright, Spacious 2nd Floor - 2 bed/2bath 1 Garage Condo at Red Stone Ridge Condos. Master bedroom with walk in closet and lots of natural light - Larger floor plan. Covered balcony. Outdoor enthusiasts delight just steps from miles of trails, park, and open space. Quick access to outdoor adventures from the mountains to Chatfield State Park. Redstone Ridge is a highly desirable condominium community offering amenities such as outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness facility, and clubhouse! Just minutes to a variety of shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have any available units?
8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have?
Some of 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8445 S Holland Way Unit 201 has units with air conditioning.
