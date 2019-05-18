8445 S Holland Way Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Bright, Spacious 2nd Floor - 2 bed/2bath 1 Garage Condo at Red Stone Ridge Condos. Master bedroom with walk in closet and lots of natural light - Larger floor plan. Covered balcony. Outdoor enthusiasts delight just steps from miles of trails, park, and open space. Quick access to outdoor adventures from the mountains to Chatfield State Park. Redstone Ridge is a highly desirable condominium community offering amenities such as outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness facility, and clubhouse! Just minutes to a variety of shops and restaurants.