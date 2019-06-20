8329 S. Independence Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful Deer Creek Condo for rent in Jefferson County near C-470 and Kipling. Immediate occupancy!!! This penthouse condo has spectacular views of the city. Built in 2000 this two bedroom two bath condo has around 1000 square feet and comes with a garage. Enjoy maintenance free living! Shoveling of snow, and maintenance of landscaping is provided. This community has a beautiful clubhouse with a swimming pool. The entire condo has laminate flooring throughout with great views! Living room has a cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances that opens up to the living room. Spacious master suite has two closets with a private bathroom. Second bedroom has its own bathroom. New window coverings and upgraded light fixtures. Nice patio for relaxing. Air conditioned. Washer and dryer provided. One car garage included with this condo. Lots of storage! Jefferson County Schools. Close to restaurants, stores, and hiking trails. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner. Office is 303-663-0000 or cell 720-838-6714.