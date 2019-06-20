All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated June 20 2019 at 5:06 AM

8329 S. Independence Circle

8329 South Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8329 South Independence Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful Deer Creek Condo for rent in Jefferson County near C-470 and Kipling. Immediate occupancy!!! This penthouse condo has spectacular views of the city. Built in 2000 this two bedroom two bath condo has around 1000 square feet and comes with a garage. Enjoy maintenance free living! Shoveling of snow, and maintenance of landscaping is provided. This community has a beautiful clubhouse with a swimming pool. The entire condo has laminate flooring throughout with great views! Living room has a cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances that opens up to the living room. Spacious master suite has two closets with a private bathroom. Second bedroom has its own bathroom. New window coverings and upgraded light fixtures. Nice patio for relaxing. Air conditioned. Washer and dryer provided. One car garage included with this condo. Lots of storage! Jefferson County Schools. Close to restaurants, stores, and hiking trails. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner. Office is 303-663-0000 or cell 720-838-6714.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 S. Independence Circle have any available units?
8329 S. Independence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8329 S. Independence Circle have?
Some of 8329 S. Independence Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 S. Independence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8329 S. Independence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 S. Independence Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8329 S. Independence Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8329 S. Independence Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8329 S. Independence Circle offers parking.
Does 8329 S. Independence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8329 S. Independence Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 S. Independence Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8329 S. Independence Circle has a pool.
Does 8329 S. Independence Circle have accessible units?
No, 8329 S. Independence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 S. Independence Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 S. Independence Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8329 S. Independence Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8329 S. Independence Circle has units with air conditioning.
