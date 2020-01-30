7218 South Cody Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW

Rent - $1,725

Deposit - $1,725

One pet may be considered with an additional deposit of $500. Pet must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed.

12-month lease



Large 2-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs. New carpet! Large room sizes throughout! Main floor living room and family room. Formal dining room. Kitchen with pantry, stove/oven and dishwasher and new refrigerator. Wood burning fireplace. Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Unfinished basement. Large yard (no sprinkler system) with patio. No central air conditioning.



**Tenants are responsible for all yard care (to include watering) and all Utilities.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.