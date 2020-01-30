All apartments in Ken Caryl
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
7218 South Cody Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:37 AM

7218 South Cody Way

7218 South Cody Way · No Longer Available
Location

7218 South Cody Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW
Rent - $1,725
Deposit - $1,725
One pet may be considered with an additional deposit of $500. Pet must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed.
12-month lease

Large 2-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs. New carpet! Large room sizes throughout! Main floor living room and family room. Formal dining room. Kitchen with pantry, stove/oven and dishwasher and new refrigerator. Wood burning fireplace. Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Unfinished basement. Large yard (no sprinkler system) with patio. No central air conditioning.

**Tenants are responsible for all yard care (to include watering) and all Utilities.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 South Cody Way have any available units?
7218 South Cody Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7218 South Cody Way have?
Some of 7218 South Cody Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 South Cody Way currently offering any rent specials?
7218 South Cody Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 South Cody Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 South Cody Way is pet friendly.
Does 7218 South Cody Way offer parking?
No, 7218 South Cody Way does not offer parking.
Does 7218 South Cody Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 South Cody Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 South Cody Way have a pool?
No, 7218 South Cody Way does not have a pool.
Does 7218 South Cody Way have accessible units?
No, 7218 South Cody Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 South Cody Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7218 South Cody Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 South Cody Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7218 South Cody Way has units with air conditioning.

