7157 S Nelson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home on gorgeous landscaped corner lot near Ken Caryl. Must see! - This beautiful home has many upgrades, including stainless appliances, granite counters, master suite boasts dual head master shower and large bedroom. 4 BR 2 baths upstairs, 1 nonconforming bedroom downstairs with 3/4 bath.

Wood burning fireplace in family room, formal dining room along with kitchen island plus seating. Hardwood floors on main level with vaulted ceilings.



Large beautifully landscaped yard which INCLUDES MONTHLY LAWN SERVICE. 2 car garage and storage shed.



This home can be rented with furniture or vacant. Don't pass this one up.



Small to medium dogs allowed with non-refundable fee. Sorry no cats allowed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5132787)