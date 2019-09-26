All apartments in Ken Caryl
7157 S Nelson St
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

7157 S Nelson St

7157 South Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7157 South Nelson Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Ken Caryl Ranch Plains

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home on gorgeous landscaped corner lot near Ken Caryl. Must see! - This beautiful home has many upgrades, including stainless appliances, granite counters, master suite boasts dual head master shower and large bedroom. 4 BR 2 baths upstairs, 1 nonconforming bedroom downstairs with 3/4 bath.
Wood burning fireplace in family room, formal dining room along with kitchen island plus seating. Hardwood floors on main level with vaulted ceilings.

Large beautifully landscaped yard which INCLUDES MONTHLY LAWN SERVICE. 2 car garage and storage shed.

This home can be rented with furniture or vacant. Don't pass this one up.

Small to medium dogs allowed with non-refundable fee. Sorry no cats allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5132787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7157 S Nelson St have any available units?
7157 S Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7157 S Nelson St have?
Some of 7157 S Nelson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7157 S Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
7157 S Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7157 S Nelson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7157 S Nelson St is pet friendly.
Does 7157 S Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 7157 S Nelson St offers parking.
Does 7157 S Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7157 S Nelson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7157 S Nelson St have a pool?
No, 7157 S Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 7157 S Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 7157 S Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 7157 S Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7157 S Nelson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7157 S Nelson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7157 S Nelson St does not have units with air conditioning.
