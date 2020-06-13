/
accessible apartments
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Johnstown, CO
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,206
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Johnstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$975
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
968 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Results within 10 miles of Johnstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Springs
21 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
