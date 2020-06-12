/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
167 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Goldsmith
45 Units Available
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Goldsmith
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University Park
14 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Goldsmith
37 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 6 at 06:43pm
University Hills
16 Units Available
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
4465 Warren Ave
4465 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1171 sqft
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE LOCATION! Brand new construction in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
3460 S Poplar St
3460 South Poplar Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1149 sqft
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden
13 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
University Park
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Glendale
33 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Kennedy
16 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Kennedy
11 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Cheesman Park
9 Units Available
Nuvo
1211 Vine St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
920 sqft
Beautiful location near Denver Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, private balconies and granite counters. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and garage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
Cherry Creek
20 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hampden
4 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
Lowry Field
15 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1239 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
The Dam
3 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
1 Unit Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Platt Park
77 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1194 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lowry Field
68 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lowry Field
52 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1225 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Field
32 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cherry Creek
24 Units Available
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
