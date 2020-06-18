Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage guest parking

4730 Devonshire Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful, spacious 5 bedroom family home in the Heatherwood Neighborhood - Large trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard, and a corner lot place the property in a beautiful setting. The house and neighborhood are near endless bike and walking trails, Boulder Country Club and Golf, Gunbarrel Shopping and Dining area, and more.



This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a separate dining room, living room, family room and office with plenty of space for a family along with an unfinished basement. The sun-filled kitchen is newly remodeled with a wall of windows, skylights, new cabinets, flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances all facing a beautiful large backyard. Anyone who loves to be organized will enjoy this huge pantry.



All three (3) bathrooms have been remodeled to make this house ready for new residents. The house is a combination of wood floors, tile, and carpet throughout.



Family pets are negotiable with dogs being preferred to cats.



Friendly, peaceful/quiet, safe neighborhood, 1 block to Heatherwood Elementary (great school), Walk 2 blocks to the Open Space, or Catch Bike Trails to Niwot or Boulder.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/an0r8efweafoipx/4730%20Devonshire%20Video%20Tour.mp4?dl=0



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2456211)