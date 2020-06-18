All apartments in Gunbarrel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

4730 Devonshire Street

4730 Devonshire Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4730 Devonshire Street, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Heatherwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4730 Devonshire Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
4730 Devonshire Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful, spacious 5 bedroom family home in the Heatherwood Neighborhood - Large trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard, and a corner lot place the property in a beautiful setting. The house and neighborhood are near endless bike and walking trails, Boulder Country Club and Golf, Gunbarrel Shopping and Dining area, and more.

This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a separate dining room, living room, family room and office with plenty of space for a family along with an unfinished basement. The sun-filled kitchen is newly remodeled with a wall of windows, skylights, new cabinets, flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances all facing a beautiful large backyard. Anyone who loves to be organized will enjoy this huge pantry.

All three (3) bathrooms have been remodeled to make this house ready for new residents. The house is a combination of wood floors, tile, and carpet throughout.

Family pets are negotiable with dogs being preferred to cats.

Friendly, peaceful/quiet, safe neighborhood, 1 block to Heatherwood Elementary (great school), Walk 2 blocks to the Open Space, or Catch Bike Trails to Niwot or Boulder.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/an0r8efweafoipx/4730%20Devonshire%20Video%20Tour.mp4?dl=0

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Devonshire Street have any available units?
4730 Devonshire Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4730 Devonshire Street have?
Some of 4730 Devonshire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Devonshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Devonshire Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Devonshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Devonshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Devonshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Devonshire Street does offer parking.
Does 4730 Devonshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Devonshire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Devonshire Street have a pool?
No, 4730 Devonshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Devonshire Street have accessible units?
No, 4730 Devonshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Devonshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Devonshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Devonshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Devonshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.
