AL
/
CO
/
frederick
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Frederick offers a variety of choices and price points. ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5116 Dvorak Cir
5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
824 sqft
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6638 Catalpa Circle
6638 Catalpa Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
844 sqft
6638 Catalpa Circle Available 08/01/20 Brand New Apartment in House. Full Kitchen and Entrance with Private Key! - BRAND NEW 844 sf apartement in the basement of a home.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
821 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
710 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Results within 10 miles of Frederick
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
16 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
734 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
728 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
703 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
810 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
10 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
523 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
588 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
137 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
864 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
8 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
756 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
500 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
5 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,503
724 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
734 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
853 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
21 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
758 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
671 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Frederick, CO

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Frederick offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Frederick, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COLouisville, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, COCommerce City, COSuperior, COEvans, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, COWelby, COWindsor, COBerkley, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College