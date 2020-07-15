15 Apartments for rent in Evergreen, CO with balconies

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kittredge
30675 Sun Creek Drive #L
30675 Sun Creek Drive, Evergreen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Evergreen 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - Evergreen condo. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, breakfast bar, center island. Walk-out to large deck. Downstairs has family room with wet bar for entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Hiwan Estates and Fairway
31378 Tamarisk Lane
31378 Tamarisk Lane, Evergreen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3301 sqft
31378 Tamarisk Lane Available 09/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Remodeled Home on 0.75 acre in the Desirable Hiwan Gold Club: 3 Bedroom + Study or 4th Bedroom with Sweeping Views. Available September 1!! - Available September 1.
Results within 1 mile of Evergreen

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanoa and Hiwan
1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1
1274 Red Lodge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2683 sqft
Terrific location! Minutes from 1-70, Elk Meadow Open Space and Evergreen Recreation Center. Walking distance from Bergen Park Shopping area containing King Soopers, Natural Grocers, True Yoga Studio as well as various restaurants and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Park
26681 Main Street
26681 Main Street, Aspen Park, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
967 sqft
Convenient-super clean space in upper unit of an established State Farm Insurance Agency. Separate private entrance. Owner pays for utilities, water, sewer, and trash. Space has two bedrooms/offices, one bath, full kitchen, open area with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Evergreen
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,021
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
21 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1142 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2080 sqft
405 Ford St Available 08/01/20 $720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths Amazing Mtn Views - Here we have this amazing and very large home on top of a Golden, CO hill.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
13793 West Marlowe Circle
13793 West Marlowe Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2124 sqft
This stunningly modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Morrison will welcome you with 2,124 square feet of living space! The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Rooney Valley
15578 W Auburn Ave
15578 West Auburn Avenue, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2141 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,141 square foot home in the planned community of Solterra (http://solterra-community.com/ ), with access to all of the amenities! This beautiful, recently built home has only had one occupant.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1597 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex.

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 09:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
16022 Deer Ridge Drive
16022 Deer Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1790 sqft
Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Willowbrook
4339 South Youngfield Street
4339 South Youngfield Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1848 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will welcome you with 1848 square feet of living! The kitchen comes with gorgeous hardwood flooring, wooden cabinets, stunning granite countertops, and comes complete with all stainless steel appliances!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Evergreen, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Evergreen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

