Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7993 Kalispell Way

7993 South Kalispell Way · (303) 433-0711
Location

7993 South Kalispell Way, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7993 Kalispell Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7993 Kalispell Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Sought after Southcreek - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome in sought after community of Southcreek. Clean and well maintained. Large open living room/dining room with gleaming wood floors. Ample sized kitchen with plenty of counter space and sunny eating area. Main floor laundry room/mud room, washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage with room for storage. Fenced yard with nice patio for entertaining. Sprinkler system and central air. Cherry Creek schools, close to parks, trails , shopping, E-470, I-25, Parker & Arapahoe Roads. Lawn Service included. New carpet being put in throughout home?

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4884618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7993 Kalispell Way have any available units?
7993 Kalispell Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7993 Kalispell Way have?
Some of 7993 Kalispell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7993 Kalispell Way currently offering any rent specials?
7993 Kalispell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7993 Kalispell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7993 Kalispell Way is pet friendly.
Does 7993 Kalispell Way offer parking?
Yes, 7993 Kalispell Way does offer parking.
Does 7993 Kalispell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7993 Kalispell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7993 Kalispell Way have a pool?
No, 7993 Kalispell Way does not have a pool.
Does 7993 Kalispell Way have accessible units?
No, 7993 Kalispell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7993 Kalispell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7993 Kalispell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7993 Kalispell Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7993 Kalispell Way has units with air conditioning.
