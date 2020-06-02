Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7993 Kalispell Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in Sought after Southcreek - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome in sought after community of Southcreek. Clean and well maintained. Large open living room/dining room with gleaming wood floors. Ample sized kitchen with plenty of counter space and sunny eating area. Main floor laundry room/mud room, washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage with room for storage. Fenced yard with nice patio for entertaining. Sprinkler system and central air. Cherry Creek schools, close to parks, trails , shopping, E-470, I-25, Parker & Arapahoe Roads. Lawn Service included. New carpet being put in throughout home?



No Cats Allowed



