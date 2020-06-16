16414 E Otero Pl

Amenities

----Available March 11th!----



Don't miss out on this GREAT Southcreek home in the Englewood/Parker area. This home is approximately 2,046 finished sq ft. plus an unfinished basement ....great for storage. BRAND NEW Carpet throughout the house and the kitchen is bright and open with an eating area and Hardwood floors. Newer appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer & Dryer are ALL INCLUDED. The master suite is spacious and has a walk-in closet and master bath. The remaining 3 bedrooms are good size.



FEATURES:

- Open Kitchen

- BRAND NEW Carpet

- Newer Appliances

- Large bedrooms.

- Neutral Colors

- Oversized 2 car garage.

- Washer and Dryer included

- Fenced Back yard

- fresh interior paint



Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the fenced in backyard with newer concrete patio, sprinkler system.



Pets: 1 dog accepted with approval and qualified applicant. If approved, 350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.



No section 8 accepted



Schools:

Elementary: Red Hawk Ridge

Junior High: Liberty

Senior High: Grandview



Easy access to I-25, E470, DTC, Downtown Denver



For a showing, please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or dillon@newagere.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.