Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

16414 E Otero Pl

16414 East Otero Place · No Longer Available
Location

16414 East Otero Place, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
----Available March 11th!----

Don't miss out on this GREAT Southcreek home in the Englewood/Parker area. This home is approximately 2,046 finished sq ft. plus an unfinished basement ....great for storage. BRAND NEW Carpet throughout the house and the kitchen is bright and open with an eating area and Hardwood floors. Newer appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer & Dryer are ALL INCLUDED. The master suite is spacious and has a walk-in closet and master bath. The remaining 3 bedrooms are good size.

FEATURES:
- Open Kitchen
- BRAND NEW Carpet
- Newer Appliances
- Large bedrooms.
- Neutral Colors
- Oversized 2 car garage.
- Washer and Dryer included
- Fenced Back yard
- fresh interior paint

Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the fenced in backyard with newer concrete patio, sprinkler system.

Pets: 1 dog accepted with approval and qualified applicant. If approved, 350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.

No section 8 accepted

Schools:
Elementary: Red Hawk Ridge
Junior High: Liberty
Senior High: Grandview

Easy access to I-25, E470, DTC, Downtown Denver

For a showing, please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or dillon@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16414 E Otero Pl have any available units?
16414 E Otero Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 16414 E Otero Pl have?
Some of 16414 E Otero Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16414 E Otero Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16414 E Otero Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16414 E Otero Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16414 E Otero Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dove Valley.
Does 16414 E Otero Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16414 E Otero Pl offers parking.
Does 16414 E Otero Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16414 E Otero Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16414 E Otero Pl have a pool?
No, 16414 E Otero Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16414 E Otero Pl have accessible units?
No, 16414 E Otero Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16414 E Otero Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16414 E Otero Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 16414 E Otero Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16414 E Otero Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
