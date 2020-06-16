15608 E Otero Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY** PRICE REDUCED! Brand new! 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2,390 square foot (finished above grade), single family home in the Trails Edge development in Parker. Impressive two-story home with a deck that backs to Happy Canyon Trail, beautifully upgraded kitchen, grand two-story great room with an inviting gas fireplace. Engineered wood flooring on the entire main level, stainless gas appliances, study and loft. There is also a 1,000+ SF walkout basement. Tankless water heater. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord will be landscaping backyard in the spring. Don't miss the chance to live in a brand-new custom house where no expense has been spared. Sorry, NO PETS. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Ryan today for more information at 720-512-9174 or Ryan@NewAgeRE.com