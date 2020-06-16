All apartments in Dove Valley
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

15608 E Otero Cir

15608 E Otero Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15608 E Otero Circle, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY** PRICE REDUCED! Brand new! 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2,390 square foot (finished above grade), single family home in the Trails Edge development in Parker. Impressive two-story home with a deck that backs to Happy Canyon Trail, beautifully upgraded kitchen, grand two-story great room with an inviting gas fireplace. Engineered wood flooring on the entire main level, stainless gas appliances, study and loft. There is also a 1,000+ SF walkout basement. Tankless water heater. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord will be landscaping backyard in the spring. Don't miss the chance to live in a brand-new custom house where no expense has been spared. Sorry, NO PETS. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Ryan today for more information at 720-512-9174 or Ryan@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 E Otero Cir have any available units?
15608 E Otero Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 15608 E Otero Cir have?
Some of 15608 E Otero Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 E Otero Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15608 E Otero Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 E Otero Cir pet-friendly?
No, 15608 E Otero Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dove Valley.
Does 15608 E Otero Cir offer parking?
No, 15608 E Otero Cir does not offer parking.
Does 15608 E Otero Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15608 E Otero Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 E Otero Cir have a pool?
No, 15608 E Otero Cir does not have a pool.
Does 15608 E Otero Cir have accessible units?
No, 15608 E Otero Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 E Otero Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15608 E Otero Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 15608 E Otero Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15608 E Otero Cir has units with air conditioning.

