All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 6473 S Tabor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
6473 S Tabor Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

6473 S Tabor Court

6473 South Tabor Court · (303) 736-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6473 South Tabor Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Summit Ridge at West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6473 S Tabor Court · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home In Littleton Available Now! - When you walk in the front door of this gorgeous home in Littleton, you'll enter into the formal dining/living room. This gorgeous space has vaulted ceilings, an over-sized picture window for lots of natural sunlight, a gas fireplace, built-in storage and hardwood floors throughout. The dining room leads out to the fenced in backyard with a spacious deck; perfect for entertaining. Back inside the house, the kitchen has breakfast bar with granite tile counter-tops and tile back-splash. It also has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, range, and built-in microwave. On the top floor of this property you'll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway with a skylight, tiled floor and tiled shower. There is also a laundry closet in the hallway with a full-sized washer and dryer. At the end of the hallway is the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, large windows and an attached 5-piece master bathroom.

This property has central air-conditioning and a new furnace; tenants are responsible for paying electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, landscaping and snow removal. Dogs are considered with an extra deposit. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Littleton, close to shopping, dining, entertainment, hiking, biking and so much more!

Initial lease term though June 30, 2019 with option to renew.

Nearby Schools: Jefferson County School District
Powderhorn Elementary
Summit Ridge Middle School
Dakota Ride High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3247533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6473 S Tabor Court have any available units?
6473 S Tabor Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6473 S Tabor Court have?
Some of 6473 S Tabor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 S Tabor Court currently offering any rent specials?
6473 S Tabor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6473 S Tabor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6473 S Tabor Court is pet friendly.
Does 6473 S Tabor Court offer parking?
Yes, 6473 S Tabor Court offers parking.
Does 6473 S Tabor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6473 S Tabor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6473 S Tabor Court have a pool?
No, 6473 S Tabor Court does not have a pool.
Does 6473 S Tabor Court have accessible units?
No, 6473 S Tabor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6473 S Tabor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6473 S Tabor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6473 S Tabor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6473 S Tabor Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6473 S Tabor Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge Apartments with GaragesDakota Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dakota Ridge Apartments with ParkingDakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Dakota Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, CO
Parker, COCastle Rock, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity