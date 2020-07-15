6473 S Tabor Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage hot tub internet access

Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home In Littleton Available Now! - When you walk in the front door of this gorgeous home in Littleton, you'll enter into the formal dining/living room. This gorgeous space has vaulted ceilings, an over-sized picture window for lots of natural sunlight, a gas fireplace, built-in storage and hardwood floors throughout. The dining room leads out to the fenced in backyard with a spacious deck; perfect for entertaining. Back inside the house, the kitchen has breakfast bar with granite tile counter-tops and tile back-splash. It also has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, range, and built-in microwave. On the top floor of this property you'll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway with a skylight, tiled floor and tiled shower. There is also a laundry closet in the hallway with a full-sized washer and dryer. At the end of the hallway is the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, large windows and an attached 5-piece master bathroom.



This property has central air-conditioning and a new furnace; tenants are responsible for paying electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, landscaping and snow removal. Dogs are considered with an extra deposit. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Littleton, close to shopping, dining, entertainment, hiking, biking and so much more!



Initial lease term though June 30, 2019 with option to renew.



Nearby Schools: Jefferson County School District

Powderhorn Elementary

Summit Ridge Middle School

Dakota Ride High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3247533)