All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 8495 S Reed St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
8495 S Reed St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:25 PM

8495 S Reed St

8495 South Reed Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8495 South Reed Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
This third floor condo greets you with vaulted ceilings in the living room as you walk in. The kitchen opens to the living room and includes stainless steel appliances, brand new flooring, a ton cabinet space and a great views of Chatfield Lake and our Rocky Mountains. Both bedrooms are spacious and have large windows letting in natural light. This home also includes an assigned parking space and a balcony to relax and enjoy. With a great location, near Wadsworth and C470, this condo won't be available for long. Hurry in today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8495 S Reed St have any available units?
8495 S Reed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8495 S Reed St have?
Some of 8495 S Reed St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8495 S Reed St currently offering any rent specials?
8495 S Reed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8495 S Reed St pet-friendly?
No, 8495 S Reed St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 8495 S Reed St offer parking?
Yes, 8495 S Reed St offers parking.
Does 8495 S Reed St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8495 S Reed St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8495 S Reed St have a pool?
No, 8495 S Reed St does not have a pool.
Does 8495 S Reed St have accessible units?
No, 8495 S Reed St does not have accessible units.
Does 8495 S Reed St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8495 S Reed St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8495 S Reed St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8495 S Reed St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs