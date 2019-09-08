All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 8376 South Upham Way - B304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
8376 South Upham Way - B304
Last updated September 8 2019 at 5:06 PM

8376 South Upham Way - B304

8376 South Upham Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8376 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WAIT, REALLY?? 2 bedroom, 2 bath, wood fireplace, enclosed balcony, 3rd floor, NEWLY REMODELED! No AC, credit score of 625 to apply
Please call for more details or to schedule a showing 303-840-4748

Owner pays for trash, sewer, water. Minimum 1 year lease
Also has a pool and a club house!
WAIT, REALLY?? 2 bedroom, 2 bath, wood fireplace, enclosed balcony, 3rd floor, NEWLY REMODELED! No AC, credit score of 625 to apply, water and trash included with unit.
Please call for more details or to schedule a showing 303-840-4748

Owner pays for trash, sewer, water. Minimum 1 year lease Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Unit features
Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have any available units?
8376 South Upham Way - B304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have?
Some of 8376 South Upham Way - B304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8376 South Upham Way - B304 currently offering any rent specials?
8376 South Upham Way - B304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8376 South Upham Way - B304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 is pet friendly.
Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 offer parking?
No, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 does not offer parking.
Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have a pool?
Yes, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 has a pool.
Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have accessible units?
No, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 does not have accessible units.
Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8376 South Upham Way - B304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8376 South Upham Way - B304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs