Last updated October 3 2019

7175 W Payne Ave

7175 West Payne Avenue
Location

7175 West Payne Avenue, Columbine, CO 80128
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and beautiful, with large rooms in this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Wood burning fireplace in the open living room. Large eat-in kitchen with newer white cabinetry, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave with granite countertops. Master Bedroom has a deck with soaring views of Chatfield and Mountains. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer. 2 recently remodeled bathrooms with granite counters. Extra-large fenced backyard with a covered patio. 1 car attached garage.

Close to 470, public transportation, and shopping! Across the highway from Chatfield State Park with boating, sailing, swimming, and miles of trials.

Pets ok with additional $250 fee and $250 deposit per pet. $45 application fee per applicant, no smoking.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 W Payne Ave have any available units?
7175 W Payne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 7175 W Payne Ave have?
Some of 7175 W Payne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 W Payne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7175 W Payne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 W Payne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7175 W Payne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7175 W Payne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7175 W Payne Ave offers parking.
Does 7175 W Payne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7175 W Payne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 W Payne Ave have a pool?
No, 7175 W Payne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7175 W Payne Ave have accessible units?
No, 7175 W Payne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 W Payne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 W Payne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7175 W Payne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7175 W Payne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
