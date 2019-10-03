7175 W Payne Ave

Amenities

Bright and beautiful, with large rooms in this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Wood burning fireplace in the open living room. Large eat-in kitchen with newer white cabinetry, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave with granite countertops. Master Bedroom has a deck with soaring views of Chatfield and Mountains. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer. 2 recently remodeled bathrooms with granite counters. Extra-large fenced backyard with a covered patio. 1 car attached garage.



Close to 470, public transportation, and shopping! Across the highway from Chatfield State Park with boating, sailing, swimming, and miles of trials.



Pets ok with additional $250 fee and $250 deposit per pet. $45 application fee per applicant, no smoking.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.