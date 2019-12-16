LP1 Research - #51

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 1br in great location! Walk to lightrail! - Property Id: 188833



This ideal Greenwood Village location is surrounded by greenspace and parks-- yet is only one block from the Arapahoe Station lightrail stop and convenient to bus routes.



The condo is your next home; attractive & clean, with a great floor plan. Available December 14.



Features:



Large patio/balcony with room to entertain (and great storage space).

Top floor with fireplace.

Washer/dryer in unit.

Swimming Pool and workout room with 10 Machines, stereo and TV.



Cherry Creek School District

Shopping and restaurants in walking distance.

Only $1,100/month with one-year lease.

Pet considered!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188833

Property Id 188833



(RLNE5392819)