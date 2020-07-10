/
apartments with washer dryer
141 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO with washer-dryer
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202
10263 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
981 sqft
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Peakview Pointe - Englewood - Remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Cherry Creek High School district! Newer carpet, paint, appliances and lighting.
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105
6425 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.
6453 S Havana St
6453 South Havana Street, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1495 sqft
Incredible location just minutes from the heart of DTC in desirable Cherry Creek school district! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit features an open floor plan, large loft perfect for entertaining or to use as a play room or media center, a
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,105
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Heather Gardens
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,715
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1485 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Village East
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,209
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Hampden South
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $500 Off Move In by July 11th! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
