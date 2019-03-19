9130 E Arbor Cir F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Centrally Located 1 bed/1 bath in the DTC area - Property Id: 90811



Private centrally located 1 bed/1 bath condo in the Enclave at DTC. Easy access to RTD trains and bus at Arapahoe at Village Center. Contemporary & open floor plan for living, dining, and kitchen for easy entertaining. Master Suite has a walk-in closet, en-suite & access to the covered porch with storage locker. Other interior features include storage & counter space, Central air, & stack-able washer/dryer.



Near Tommy Davis Park, shopping, restaurants & only minutes from the heart of the Denver Tech Center!

The Enclave offers a club house, fitness center & community pool.

Rent includes Recycling, Trash and Water

1 Unassigned Uncovered Parking Space



https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1201537#!/



School information:

Elementary: Heritage

Jr High/Middle: Campus

High: Cherry Creek



Credit & Background Check required.

Applicants must have single/combined income of 2.5 times rent.

Renter's insurance required.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90811

No Pets Allowed



