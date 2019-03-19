9130 E Arbor Cir F

Amenities
Centrally Located 1 bed/1 bath in the DTC area - Property Id: 90811
Private centrally located 1 bed/1 bath condo in the Enclave at DTC. Easy access to RTD trains and bus at Arapahoe at Village Center. Contemporary & open floor plan for living, dining, and kitchen for easy entertaining. Master Suite has a walk-in closet, en-suite & access to the covered porch with storage locker. Other interior features include storage & counter space, Central air, & stack-able washer/dryer.
Near Tommy Davis Park, shopping, restaurants & only minutes from the heart of the Denver Tech Center!
The Enclave offers a club house, fitness center & community pool.
Rent includes Recycling, Trash and Water
1 Unassigned Uncovered Parking Space
https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1201537#!/
School information:
Elementary: Heritage
Jr High/Middle: Campus
High: Cherry Creek
Credit & Background Check required.
Applicants must have single/combined income of 2.5 times rent.
Renter's insurance required.
Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90811
No Pets Allowed
