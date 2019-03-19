All apartments in Cherry Creek
Cherry Creek, CO
9130 E Arbor Cir F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9130 E Arbor Cir F

9130 East Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9130 East Arbor Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Centrally Located 1 bed/1 bath in the DTC area - Property Id: 90811

Private centrally located 1 bed/1 bath condo in the Enclave at DTC. Easy access to RTD trains and bus at Arapahoe at Village Center. Contemporary & open floor plan for living, dining, and kitchen for easy entertaining. Master Suite has a walk-in closet, en-suite & access to the covered porch with storage locker. Other interior features include storage & counter space, Central air, & stack-able washer/dryer.

Near Tommy Davis Park, shopping, restaurants & only minutes from the heart of the Denver Tech Center!
The Enclave offers a club house, fitness center & community pool.
Rent includes Recycling, Trash and Water
1 Unassigned Uncovered Parking Space

https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1201537#!/

School information:
Elementary: Heritage
Jr High/Middle: Campus
High: Cherry Creek

Credit & Background Check required.
Applicants must have single/combined income of 2.5 times rent.
Renter's insurance required.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90811
Property Id 90811

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have any available units?
9130 E Arbor Cir F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have?
Some of 9130 E Arbor Cir F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 E Arbor Cir F currently offering any rent specials?
9130 E Arbor Cir F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 E Arbor Cir F pet-friendly?
No, 9130 E Arbor Cir F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F offer parking?
Yes, 9130 E Arbor Cir F does offer parking.
Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9130 E Arbor Cir F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have a pool?
Yes, 9130 E Arbor Cir F has a pool.
Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have accessible units?
No, 9130 E Arbor Cir F does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9130 E Arbor Cir F has units with dishwashers.
Does 9130 E Arbor Cir F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9130 E Arbor Cir F has units with air conditioning.
