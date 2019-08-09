All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:27 AM

6393 South Jamaica Court

6393 South Jamaica Court · No Longer Available
Location

6393 South Jamaica Court, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This home is located in the gated Vintage East Subdivision. This neighborhood features large private settings with a security entrance. Just minutes from the DTC area, I-25, and Cherry Creek State Park.

This 4 bedroom features a main floor study, family room, and large kitchen. The home features central air and a fireplace. You will love the private backyard with full mature landscaping and a very nice patio area.

There is a large master with 5 piece master bath, glass block window, marble flooring, jetted tub and double sinks. There is also a very large walk-in closet, a dream for anyone with a large wardrobe. Also, the 2nd bedroom features its own private bath. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.

The main floor living room and family room are expansive and with an abundance of windows, allows for volumes of light to pour into the home. Other features include a wine cabinet, main floor washer and dryer, and a whole house ceiling fan.

There is also a large unfinished basement with over 1600 square feet of storage space. A full set of exercise equipment is also set up in the basement area. The large 3 car garage has a newly sprayed floor. The privacy and location of this home make it a unique opportunity. You will certainly appreciate this quiet location and very private backyard setting.

Pets - 1 dog under 40lbs or 1 cat
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 3 car garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Cherry Creek

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6393 South Jamaica Court have any available units?
6393 South Jamaica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6393 South Jamaica Court have?
Some of 6393 South Jamaica Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6393 South Jamaica Court currently offering any rent specials?
6393 South Jamaica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6393 South Jamaica Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6393 South Jamaica Court is pet friendly.
Does 6393 South Jamaica Court offer parking?
Yes, 6393 South Jamaica Court offers parking.
Does 6393 South Jamaica Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6393 South Jamaica Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6393 South Jamaica Court have a pool?
No, 6393 South Jamaica Court does not have a pool.
Does 6393 South Jamaica Court have accessible units?
No, 6393 South Jamaica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6393 South Jamaica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6393 South Jamaica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6393 South Jamaica Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6393 South Jamaica Court has units with air conditioning.
