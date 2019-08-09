6393 South Jamaica Court

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This home is located in the gated Vintage East Subdivision. This neighborhood features large private settings with a security entrance. Just minutes from the DTC area, I-25, and Cherry Creek State Park.



This 4 bedroom features a main floor study, family room, and large kitchen. The home features central air and a fireplace. You will love the private backyard with full mature landscaping and a very nice patio area.



There is a large master with 5 piece master bath, glass block window, marble flooring, jetted tub and double sinks. There is also a very large walk-in closet, a dream for anyone with a large wardrobe. Also, the 2nd bedroom features its own private bath. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.



The main floor living room and family room are expansive and with an abundance of windows, allows for volumes of light to pour into the home. Other features include a wine cabinet, main floor washer and dryer, and a whole house ceiling fan.



There is also a large unfinished basement with over 1600 square feet of storage space. A full set of exercise equipment is also set up in the basement area. The large 3 car garage has a newly sprayed floor. The privacy and location of this home make it a unique opportunity. You will certainly appreciate this quiet location and very private backyard setting.



Pets - 1 dog under 40lbs or 1 cat

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 3 car garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Cherry Creek



