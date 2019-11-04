5932 South Dayton Court

Amenities

*** SIGN AND SAVE! OCTOBER FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #985614.



You will not want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, and 4,047 square feet home!



This beautiful Orchard Gate home with park-like yard and stunning landscaping provides beauty and privacy as well as two outdoor living areas, including a grill area. Features include a remodeled kitchen with eat-in space, granite counters, stainless appliances and opens to family and sun rooms. Other features include a spacious 200 sq.ft. sunroom that provides both living and eating areas, full size laundry room, walk-in pantry, new roof, new furnace/AC, oversize garage with stairs for attic access. The entire home has recently been updated with fresh paint. The large finished areas in the basement feature new carpet and paint and provide a great space for a separate living, play or work area, or a tv room. There is also a full bathroom in the basement as well as a storage room with built-in shelves & additional walk-in closet. Enjoy access to the community tennis courts!



Great cul-de-sac location near Cherry Creek schools including High Plains Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School. Within walking distance to Silo Park and Tommy Davis Park. Nearby are Orchard Hills Park and shopping/dining in Landmark at Greenwood Village including Hapa Sushi, a movie theater, Jing, The Tavern, and Shanahans. Close to DTC!



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



