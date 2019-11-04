All apartments in Cherry Creek
Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
5932 South Dayton Court
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

5932 South Dayton Court

5932 South Dayton Court · No Longer Available
Location

5932 South Dayton Court, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Orchard Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
*** SIGN AND SAVE! OCTOBER FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #985614.

You will not want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, and 4,047 square feet home!

This beautiful Orchard Gate home with park-like yard and stunning landscaping provides beauty and privacy as well as two outdoor living areas, including a grill area. Features include a remodeled kitchen with eat-in space, granite counters, stainless appliances and opens to family and sun rooms. Other features include a spacious 200 sq.ft. sunroom that provides both living and eating areas, full size laundry room, walk-in pantry, new roof, new furnace/AC, oversize garage with stairs for attic access. The entire home has recently been updated with fresh paint. The large finished areas in the basement feature new carpet and paint and provide a great space for a separate living, play or work area, or a tv room. There is also a full bathroom in the basement as well as a storage room with built-in shelves & additional walk-in closet. Enjoy access to the community tennis courts!

Great cul-de-sac location near Cherry Creek schools including High Plains Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School. Within walking distance to Silo Park and Tommy Davis Park. Nearby are Orchard Hills Park and shopping/dining in Landmark at Greenwood Village including Hapa Sushi, a movie theater, Jing, The Tavern, and Shanahans. Close to DTC!

*** SIGN AND SAVE! OCTOBER FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! ***

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #985614.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 South Dayton Court have any available units?
5932 South Dayton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 5932 South Dayton Court have?
Some of 5932 South Dayton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 South Dayton Court currently offering any rent specials?
5932 South Dayton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 South Dayton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 South Dayton Court is pet friendly.
Does 5932 South Dayton Court offer parking?
Yes, 5932 South Dayton Court offers parking.
Does 5932 South Dayton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 South Dayton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 South Dayton Court have a pool?
No, 5932 South Dayton Court does not have a pool.
Does 5932 South Dayton Court have accessible units?
No, 5932 South Dayton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 South Dayton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 South Dayton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 South Dayton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5932 South Dayton Court has units with air conditioning.
