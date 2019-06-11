All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated June 11 2019

5753 S Lansing Ct

5753 South Lansing Court · No Longer Available
Location

5753 South Lansing Court, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5753 S Lansing Ct Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate:Totally Remodeled Spacious Home in DTC/Cherry Creek Schools. - Available July 1, NO PETS PLEASE, NOT NEGOTIABLE. 12 MONTHS LEASE, OR 24 MONTHS LEASES ONLY.

This spacious single family home in the Cherry Creek School District has much to offer.

It was recently remodeled with all new massive kitchen, which is tastefully appointed with granite counters, newer appliances, gas stove and much more.
basement. The family room has a stunning wood burning fireplace place that is sure to keep you warn on those cold winter nights. Hardwood floors are throughout the main floor.

The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms. All bedrooms are quite large and provide ample storage/closet space. The upstairs baths were completely remodeled with the top of the line finishes, you won't be disappointed.

The backyard is very private with lots of mature trees, a shed and plenty of room to run around. The front yard is a gardener's dream with fragrant roses in bloom.

This home has a partially finished basement with an open room and additional unfinished areas for storage/workshop.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2614446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5753 S Lansing Ct have any available units?
5753 S Lansing Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 5753 S Lansing Ct have?
Some of 5753 S Lansing Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5753 S Lansing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5753 S Lansing Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 S Lansing Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 5753 S Lansing Ct offer parking?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5753 S Lansing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 S Lansing Ct have a pool?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5753 S Lansing Ct have accessible units?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 S Lansing Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5753 S Lansing Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5753 S Lansing Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
