granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range

5753 S Lansing Ct Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate:Totally Remodeled Spacious Home in DTC/Cherry Creek Schools. - Available July 1, NO PETS PLEASE, NOT NEGOTIABLE. 12 MONTHS LEASE, OR 24 MONTHS LEASES ONLY.



This spacious single family home in the Cherry Creek School District has much to offer.



It was recently remodeled with all new massive kitchen, which is tastefully appointed with granite counters, newer appliances, gas stove and much more.

basement. The family room has a stunning wood burning fireplace place that is sure to keep you warn on those cold winter nights. Hardwood floors are throughout the main floor.



The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms. All bedrooms are quite large and provide ample storage/closet space. The upstairs baths were completely remodeled with the top of the line finishes, you won't be disappointed.



The backyard is very private with lots of mature trees, a shed and plenty of room to run around. The front yard is a gardener's dream with fragrant roses in bloom.



This home has a partially finished basement with an open room and additional unfinished areas for storage/workshop.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2614446)