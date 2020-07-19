All apartments in Castle Pines
140 Dover Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 Dover Court

140 Dover Court · No Longer Available
Location

140 Dover Court, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
***6,7 or 8 month lease***

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Castle Pines North will welcome you with 3,249 square feet of living space! This home also comes fully furnished!

The Immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, 3 electric fireplaces, 1 gas fireplace, and a finished basement with an additional kitchen. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard or the open space behind the home. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Elk Ridge Park, the community clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Also nearby are The Outlets of Castle Rock, Park Meadows, Daniels Park, Rueter-Hess Reservoir and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Buffalo Ridge Elementary School and American Academy.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

***6,7 or 8 month lease***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

