140 Dover Court

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

***6,7 or 8 month lease***



This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Castle Pines North will welcome you with 3,249 square feet of living space! This home also comes fully furnished!



The Immaculate kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, 3 electric fireplaces, 1 gas fireplace, and a finished basement with an additional kitchen. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard or the open space behind the home. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Elk Ridge Park, the community clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Also nearby are The Outlets of Castle Rock, Park Meadows, Daniels Park, Rueter-Hess Reservoir and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Buffalo Ridge Elementary School and American Academy.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



