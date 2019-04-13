All apartments in Castle Pines Village
Location

3324 Diablo Way, Castle Pines Village, CO 80108

tennis court
Fully furnished home in the exclusive gated community of Castle Pines Village is available today.

Upon entry is the elegant open formal dining room, 1/2 bath, and office that has custom built-in book shelves and double-sided gas-log fireplace. There are over $136k in upgrades and renovations that were done recently which include: updated kitchen cabinets with shelf organizers, granite counter tops with Stainless Steel Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wolf Oven and Decor Gas Range and Bosch Stainless Steel Dishwasher. The eat-in kitchen has a gas fireplace and leads to the oversized covered deck with stunning mountain views, built-in BBQ grill, recessed lighting, ceiling fan and speakers. Off the kitchen is the main floor family/sitting room with numerous windows to enjoy the panoramic views. The main floor Master Suite features a gorgeous 5 piece bath with steam shower, soaking tub, radiant tile floors and spacious closet with built-in deluxe cabinets and shelves with a private door to the covered deck.

Downstairs is highlighted with a large recreation/family room with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the walk behind wet bar with granite counter, wine storage room, wine refrigerator, surround sound speakers, flat screen mounted TV, built-in desk, pool table, and exercise equipment. Two of the bedrooms have walk in closets and the other has a custom built wardrobe closet.

Castle Pines Village is a wooded Colorado oasis and home to Two of Colorado's best nationally rated private golf courses, The Country Club at Castle Pines and The Castle Pines Golf Club, and top rated public course, The Ridge at Castle Pines make for a truly extraordinary experience.

The Village is a gated limited- access master-planned community with access to 3 pools, fitness center, tennis courts, Castle Pines Village recreation center, and plenty of jogging and biking trails. This home is equipped with sprinkler systems, oversized 3 car garage, a security system connected directly to a 24-hour on-site guardhouse, and immediate emergency medical treatment available from EMT-trained guards. A short 15 minutes to Park Meadows, 20 minutes to DTC, and within the highly rated Douglas County School District.

Lease length options available - call for details
Rent includes trash, recycling, lawn mowing
No HOA fees
Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water.
Pet considered with approved application and refundable pet deposit plus monthly pet fee.

Additional features:
Central vacuum
Wine closet
Electric blinds
Ceiling fans
Central Air
2 Large work benches in 3 car garage with custom storage and shelving
Radiant heated floor in Master bath
Steam shower
Elliptical and Stationary bike
Custom retractable shades on main level deck
Speakers throughout the house and deck.
Washer and Dryer included - located in the mud room.

For showings, please call/email Chip - 303.526.8977 chip@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

