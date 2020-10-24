Neighborhood Guide: Broomfield

Check out the top neighborhoods in Broomfield for renting an apartment: Interlocken, Broomfield Urban Transit Village and more

Last updated October 24 2020 at 1:38 AM

  1. 1. Interlocken

    See all 4 apartments in Interlocken

    1 of 15

    Verified
    13 Units Available
    Camden Flatirons
    120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
    Interlocken
    1 Bedroom
    $1,379
    816 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,959
    1232 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

    1 of 26

    Verified
    7 Units Available
    Camden Interlocken
    705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
    Interlocken
    1 Bedroom
    $1,429
    828 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,779
    1152 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

  2. 2. Broomfield Urban Transit Village

    See all 5 apartments in Broomfield Urban Transit Village

    1 of 18

    Verified
    5 Units Available
    Cortland Broomfield
    11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
    Broomfield Urban Transit Village
    1 Bedroom
    $1,642
    763 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,015
    1215 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,598
    1462 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

    1 of 24

    Verified
    25 Units Available
    Harvest Station
    11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
    Broomfield Urban Transit Village
    1 Bedroom
    $1,741
    850 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,907
    1100 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,273
    1433 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

