3 bedroom apartments
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Breckenridge, CO
31 Willow Green
31 Willow Green, Breckenridge, CO
31 Willow Green Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 2 car garage, Wellington Neighborhood! - This home is an exceptional rental opportunity in a great neighborhood available 9/8/20 for a year lease-no option for a shorter lease.
Results within 5 miles of Breckenridge
500 pitkin
500 Pitkin Street, Frisco, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
Great townhome Bill's ranch neighborhood in Frisco - Property Id: 305694 Rent this turnkey townhome in Frisco, Colorado and enjoy the Bills Ranch family oriented quiet neighborhood.
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114
27 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114 Available 07/23/20 Summer or Year Lease, 10 minutes from Breck! - This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been updated throughout.
107 Peaks View Court 333
107 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Blue River Condos - Property Id: 282054 3 bedroom/2bath, furnished, 2 queen beds, 1 murphy bed, top floor unit, hot tub onsite, fireplace, on bus route Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Breckenridge
126 Allegra Lane
126 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
126 Allegra Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 126 Allegra Lane - This spacious, well maintained town home has 3 bedroom and 3.
2906 Osprey Lane
2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2354 sqft
2906 Osprey Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 2906 Osprey Lane - Luxury 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom town home available for winter rental November 1 through April 30th in the Three Peaks/Raven neighborhood of Silverthorne.
61 Cydney Lane Unit A
61 Cydney Lane, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1755 sqft
Forest Park Townhomes - 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage & Private Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
23110 Hwy 6 Keystone
23110 Colorado Highway 6, Keystone, CO
All Master Bedrooms: this property has 4 bedrooms- All masters suites with private bathrooms and TVs in each. There is over 2200 sq. ft of living space with 2 living areas on different floors with TV's in each.
390 Straight Creek Drive #308
390 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1160 sqft
390 Straight Creek Drive #308 Available 05/01/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Dillon - Fully furnished and remodeled unit right on Straight Creek! Open up your windows at night or grab a coffee on the deck of a morning and listen to the smooth sound