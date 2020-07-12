Apartment List
/
CO
/
berthoud
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berthoud apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Nebraska Avenue
100 East Nebraska Avenue, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2184 sqft
This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2422 Tabor St
2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446 Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Berthoud
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
863 Eagle Drive Available 07/15/20 Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Loveland
1020 N Cleveland Ave
1020 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1312 sqft
1020 N Cleveland Ave Available 07/13/20 Cute 2B/1B House in the Heart Of Loveland! - Cute house in a GREAT location! 2B/1B house with large living space and open kitchen! The bathroom separates the bedrooms downstairs and also includes another extra

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3371 Bayberry Lane
3371 Bayberry Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with easy access to all of Northern Colorado! Bring your toys with this 3 car garage. Large master retreat is a great place to relax, and has a large walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Mountview Drive
1216 Mountview Drive, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1645 sqft
Great three bedroom house in a nice residential neighborhood. A/C, stainless steel appliances, very upscale. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Loveland
4354 14th Street SE
4354 14th St SE, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
4354 14th Street SE Available 08/17/20 Lovely & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Ranch-Style Home in SE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
993 Winona Circle
993 Winona Circle, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Available Now!! Dog negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Some of the features include a large deck, 2 car garage, unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
912 North Garfield Avenue
912 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
This awesome three bedroom, three bathroom town home is ideally located to everything Loveland has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Arrowwood Ln
3807 Arrowwood Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Lake
1305 Cimmeron Drive
1305 Cimmaron Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Immaculate 1920 sq. ft. Ranch, 2 BR, 3rd BR converted to Study/Office, 1.5 BA, Gorgeous Lg. Brick Great Room w/Gas Frplc., Appliances, AC, 2-Car Gar., Handicap Accessible (if desired). Well Kept Quite Neighborhood. N/S, N/P. $1800/mo. + S/D.

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Mariana Butte
4153 Foothills Dr.
4153 Foothills Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2317 sqft
4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features: 4 Bed 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2597 Turquoise St.
2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2446 sqft
2597 Turquoise St.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
552 Jocelyn Dr.
552 Jocelyn Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
JOCELYN - Property Id: 54279 MUST SEE 1/2 Duplex, All newly updated: Flooring, paint, windows. Great Location. Double attached garage, Large back yard with mature trees, close to schools, shopping. Non-refundable pet deposit $250 per pet.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berthoud, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berthoud apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Berthoud Apartments with GarageBerthoud Apartments with GymBerthoud Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berthoud Apartments with ParkingBerthoud Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Berthoud Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerthoud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College