Amenities
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Nice house in north Denver. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. New floors and new paint throughout. Large corner lot on quite street. Big yard and lots of additional storage. New roof, new furnace, and new water heater. Plenty of parking. Adams County
Conveniently located near Hidden Lake. Close to light rail stations, and I-25. Trash and water included. Setup a showing today!
Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6601-knox-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.