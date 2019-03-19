All apartments in Berkley
6601 Knox Ct

6601 Knox Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Knox Ct, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Nice house in north Denver. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. New floors and new paint throughout. Large corner lot on quite street. Big yard and lots of additional storage. New roof, new furnace, and new water heater. Plenty of parking. Adams County

Conveniently located near Hidden Lake. Close to light rail stations, and I-25. Trash and water included. Setup a showing today!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6601-knox-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

