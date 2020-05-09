2 bed/2 bath with Private Balcony and Storage - You will love this condo. The Master bedroom is huge with a private bathroom. The shower is unique and wonderful. There is enough closet space here for any amount of storage and clothes.
The balcony gives such a beautiful view of the carefully tended to grounds. Perfect coffee spot in the early summer mornings!
Inquire today and we will send you our virtual tour. We are not doing personal tours at this time due to current COVID19 regulations.
(RLNE3534497)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have any available units?
1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have?
Some of 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 W 53rd Place Unit 8 has units with air conditioning.
