30 S Willow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

This stunning, contemporary five bedroom home boasts direct ski-in, ski-out access onto Tiehack at Buttermilk mountain from the slopeside patio with big views of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Tiehack from almost every room. It features flawless open living spaces including an elegant living room, bar, gas fireplace, dining for 12, well appointed kitchen with adjacent family room, media/game room, multiple outdoor decks and patio with hot tub. The over-sized master suite walks out to the patio inviting the outdoors in and includes a luxurious master bathroom with a jetted tub and steam shower. Close to the Maroon Creek golf course and just 5 minutes from Aspen, this home offers everything you could need for your unforgettable Aspen vacation.