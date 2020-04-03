All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 30 S Willow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
30 S Willow Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

30 S Willow Court

30 Oregon Trail · (970) 379-1907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

30 Oregon Trail, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
This stunning, contemporary five bedroom home boasts direct ski-in, ski-out access onto Tiehack at Buttermilk mountain from the slopeside patio with big views of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Tiehack from almost every room. It features flawless open living spaces including an elegant living room, bar, gas fireplace, dining for 12, well appointed kitchen with adjacent family room, media/game room, multiple outdoor decks and patio with hot tub. The over-sized master suite walks out to the patio inviting the outdoors in and includes a luxurious master bathroom with a jetted tub and steam shower. Close to the Maroon Creek golf course and just 5 minutes from Aspen, this home offers everything you could need for your unforgettable Aspen vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 S Willow Court have any available units?
30 S Willow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 30 S Willow Court have?
Some of 30 S Willow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 S Willow Court currently offering any rent specials?
30 S Willow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 S Willow Court pet-friendly?
No, 30 S Willow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 30 S Willow Court offer parking?
Yes, 30 S Willow Court does offer parking.
Does 30 S Willow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 S Willow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 S Willow Court have a pool?
No, 30 S Willow Court does not have a pool.
Does 30 S Willow Court have accessible units?
No, 30 S Willow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30 S Willow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 S Willow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 S Willow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 S Willow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30 S Willow Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity