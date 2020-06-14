/
1 bedroom apartments
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
700 W Hopkins
700 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
360 sqft
This newly remodeled end unit in the heart of the West End is perfect for a local or part time resident.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
119 E Cooper Avenue
119 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$3,700
466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 119 E Cooper Avenue in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Vine Street
1113 Vine St, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
581 sqft
Cute 1B bottom floor condo on bus route to town or short 8 minute walkRemodeled bathroom Ground floor unitSliding doorsSleeps 4 adults
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Main Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
333 W Main Street
333 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$9,500
561 sqft
Tricky Vicky is a cornucopia of Victorian visuals crossed with modern design elements that provide you the opportunity to dream in a multi-colored time machine.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
101 E Cooper Avenue
101 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$7,000
775 sqft
Completely remodeled aspen wild unit in the heart of downtown aspen with sleek urban finishes and elegant simplicity throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Main Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,950
465 sqft
One bedroom condo in a newer complex with pool and hot tub. Updated finishes including high-end appliances, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, gas fireplace and washer and dryer. Hop on the bike bath half a block away to walk or bike to town.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Red Butte Drive
1205 Red Butte Drive, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$8,000
766 sqft
Find the best of both worlds in this one-bedroom guest house located in a most peaceful and verdant setting in one of Aspen's most desirable residential neighborhoods, yet less than three miles from all the excitement of downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
205 E Durant Avenue
205 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$18,000
900 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Absolutely gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, Rowland and Broughton designed, top floor South Point condo in the core of Aspen. Easy stroll to all the Aspen action. Fabulous views of Red Mtn, Smuggler Mtn and the sunrise.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Cooper Avenue
100 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$13,500
1013 sqft
Tasteful finishes and clean lines make this gorgeous Rowland + Broughton renovation one of the finest one bedrooms in Aspen.
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 E Cooper Avenue
119 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$3,500
465 sqft
Winfield Arms Unit #16 ~Location! Location! Location!1 Bedroom / 1 BathroomAssigned Garage ParkingDesk Area & Large Kitchen SpaceWill semi-furnish to suit perfect tenantunit and building professionally managedCommon patio area w/ gas grill, fire
Results within 10 miles of Aspen
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.
