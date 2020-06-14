/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:16 AM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
9441 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
790 W Hallam Street
790 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
Studio
$3,300
550 sqft
Imagine walking into town or hopping on your bike to cycle Rio Grande Trail, Maroon Bells, Ashcroft from your ground floor deck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
423 N 2nd Street
423 North 2nd Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
4356 sqft
Step onto the wrap around porch and enter one of Aspen's iconic 5 bedroom Victorian homes in the West End situated on a private double lot with lush gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
720 W Hopkins Avenue
720 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1154 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner condo in the quiet neighborhood of West Aspen with close proximity to the bike trail. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine and grilling from the two private balconies with Aspen/Highlands views.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
809 S Aspen Street
809 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
1965 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3- bath double unit is the only one of its kind at the famed Shadow Mountain Village. Located on Aspen Mountain and adjacent to lift 1-A. This location brings new meaning to ski-in/ski out .
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
814 W Bleeker Street
814 West Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Privacy, trees, and even a small stream runs along side this prime locations townhouse. Just a few minutes bike to downtown, a short walk to the music tents, and quick shuttle ride or free bus to the gondola.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1118 Waters Avenue
1118 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5829 sqft
The Blackbird House, designed by internationally recognized architect Will Bruder. Located at the end of Waters Avenue in a private cul-de-sac yet only 4 blocks from the gondola. This is truly one of kind urban, mountain, contemporary home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 E Hopkins Avenue
1024 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1050 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood along the Roaring Fork River, the Riverview Condominiums are the perfect location for a mountain getaway - summer or winter.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Waters Avenue
907 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4824 sqft
907 Waters Ave, Aspen CoreAvailable for short term rentals. 5 bedroom 6.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
100 Mountain Laurel Court Court
100 Mountain Laurel Court, Pitkin County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2794 sqft
Mountain Laurel Springs is a charming 4 bed, 3 bath home. The home is furnished in a contemporary very comfortable style with a gas burning fireplace & a hidden flat screen TV. The dining room seats 8 plus 4 at the kitchen counter.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Woody Creek Road
331 Woody Creek Road, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
4223 sqft
$1500 a night one week minimum.A charming 35 acre fenced ranch with an impressive timbered private entrance on Woody Creek Road. Enjoy a beautiful picturesque setting with private pond and gazebo for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 McLain Flats Road
2016 Mclain Flats Road, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
7438 sqft
NOT Available long-term - Short term over the ski season will be considered !A perfect home for the holidays or a ski season vacation.
Results within 10 miles of Aspen
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
835 Wood Road
835 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4904 sqft
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.
Similar Pages
Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAspen 3 BedroomsAspen Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Apartments with GarageAspen Apartments with GymAspen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAspen Apartments with Parking