Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:34 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO with garage

Aspen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
715 E Hopkins Avenue
715 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$70,000
2166 sqft
Aspen and this townhome are the perfect retreat for your family or next adventure with close friends! Located in the Aspen core, this home is located two blocks from the Aspen Mountain gondola and the Roaring Fork River.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
9441 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
707 N 3rd Street
707 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3157 sqft
Light and bright Victorian in Aspen's popular West End neighborhood! Situated on a corner lot that is an easy walk to the Music Tent, Harris Hall and the Aspen Institute. Living room, dining area and kitchen have vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
434 E Main Street
434 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
945 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the finest flats in all of Aspen with electrifying views of Ajax and Red Mountain.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
793 Cemetery Lane
793 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1113 Vine Street
1113 Vine St, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
581 sqft
Cute 1B bottom floor condo on bus route to town or short 8 minute walkRemodeled bathroom Ground floor unitSliding doorsSleeps 4 adults

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
512 N Spruce Street
512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3850 sqft
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
945 E Cooper Avenue
945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
3248 sqft
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
983 Moore Drive
983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6472 sqft
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
603 S Garmisch Street
603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
5755 sqft
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
710 E Durant Avenue
710 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
3747 sqft
Wonderful Penthouse unit located in the Aspen Core! Leave the car at home and walk everywhere, although the unit does come with heated garage parking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
991 Moore Drive
991 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
10633 sqft
New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
600 E Main Street
600 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath condo has been meticulously updated from floor to ceiling and beyond - no detail has been overlooked. Clean lines and abundant natural light with myriad levels of lighting options.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1510 Homestake Drive
1510 Homestake Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5250 sqft
Enjoy the front row views of the famous Maroon Bells, Highlands & Buttermilk Ski Areas, as well as, the immense green space of the Aspen Golf Course. This new contemporary home has floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside views inside.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
704 E Hyman Avenue
704 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
2584 sqft
Newly Remodeled, Modern 4 BR 3 BA Townhome in the Core. The upper living level and most bedrooms feature numerous windows for an abundance of natural light on all 3 levels. Air Conditioned. 2 car garage and 2 off street parking spots.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
423 N 2nd Street
423 North 2nd Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
4356 sqft
Step onto the wrap around porch and enter one of Aspen's iconic 5 bedroom Victorian homes in the West End situated on a private double lot with lush gardens.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1360 Red Butte Drive
1360 Red Butte Drive, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5360 sqft
A special riverfront retreat is perched on the Rio Grande on an acre of lush wooded grounds. Just a short drive to Aspen and easy access to the Rio Grande bike trail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
814 E Cooper Avenue
814 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2851 sqft
Great downtown townhouse located just four blocks from the gondola. Recently updated, this three bedroom, three bath townhome features clean classic finishes throughout. The living room is spacious with an abundance of seating and gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
111 W Francis
111 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4675 sqft
This elegant home in Aspen's quaint West End affords beautiful views of Aspen Mountain from the living area on the upper level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
102 Founders Place
102 Founders Place, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2701 sqft
Obermeyer Penthouse with private elevator directly to the unit. Located in the heart of downtown Aspen, Obermeyer Place is on the park, across from the river and within walking distance to the Silver Queen Gondola.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aspen, CO

Aspen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

