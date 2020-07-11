110 Luxury Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO

/
817 W North Street
817 West North Street, Aspen, CO
6 Bedrooms
$27,500
4976 sqft
Peaceful and private mountain contemporary West End home. The open concept living space features a brand new custom kitchen and is highlighted by a wall of picture windows that look out onto the large backyard.
945 E Cooper Avenue
945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3248 sqft
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor.
Main Street Historic District
111 S Sixth Street
111 South 6th Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1960 sqft
Charming single family home in the West End with some of the most gorgeous flowers in town. Perfectly located right off the Hopkins pedestrian bike-way. Bedrooms are situated for privacy. Hot tub and AC. Available short and long term.
717 W Francis Street
717 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
3245 sqft
This dog friendly Aspen jewel is situated on a tree lined street in the best neighborhood in Aspen's West End. It is a Victorian style property, approximately 3000 sq. ft. that has been beautifully restored.
420 W North Street
420 West North Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4558 sqft
This gem sits on a large secluded lot located in Aspen's West End, one block from the Aspen Institute and Aspen Music Festival. Featuring 5 bedrooms, living room filled with natural light, approx. 845sf of deck space, media room, and hot tub.
600 E Main Street
600 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
950 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom top floor condo in the downtown Aspen Core with views of Aspen Mountain. No luxury was spared with Viking kitchen appliances, Bosch washer/dryer, Hotel Collection linens, Donna Karen bedding and designer artwork.
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.
715 E Hopkins Avenue
715 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$70,000
2166 sqft
Aspen and this townhome are the perfect retreat for your family or next adventure with close friends! Located in the Aspen core, this home is located two blocks from the Aspen Mountain gondola and the Roaring Fork River.
916 E Hopkins Avenue
916 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
1040 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condominium is perfectly located with incredible views of the Roaring Fork River.
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2430 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.
707 N 3rd Street
707 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3157 sqft
Light and bright Victorian in Aspen's popular West End neighborhood! Situated on a corner lot that is an easy walk to the Music Tent, Harris Hall and the Aspen Institute. Living room, dining area and kitchen have vaulted ceilings.
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
747 S Galena Street
747 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
1082 sqft
This recently remodeled three bedroom condo is now available to rent at the Fasching Haus complex in downtown Aspen. Steps away from the downtown core where all of the shops and restaurants are located.
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.
Aspen Historic District
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.
793 Cemetery Lane
793 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains.
512 N Spruce Street
512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3850 sqft
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy.
1020 E Durant Avenue
1020 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
814 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft.
Main Street Historic District
501 W Main
501 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1522 sqft
Beautifully appointed three bedroom, two and one half bath two level Christiana condominium. Situated on two levels this mountain contemporary style property offers stunning views of Aspen Mtn.
983 Moore Drive
983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6472 sqft
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary.
603 S Garmisch Street
603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
5755 sqft
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience.
1280 Snowbunny Lane
1280 Snow Bunny Lane, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
2380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1280 Snowbunny Lane in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!
521 N Seventh Street
521 North 7th Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
2155 sqft
Renovated contemporary conveniently located in the West End just steps to the Music Tent and the Aspen Institute. This state-of-the art, three bedroom; plus den, half-duplex features the finest finishes throughout.
450 S Original
450 South Original Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Fabulous downtown location, just two blocks from the gondola and the Little Nell Hotel. Two story unit with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, fabulous Aspen Mtn. Views, open floor plan and two designated parking spaces. New upgrades coming this fall!
