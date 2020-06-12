/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2051 Braun Dr
2051 Braun Drive, Applewood, CO
Welll located home close to freeway, transportation, highly rated schools, shopping. New interior paint, refinished hardwood floors and carpet. Large basement family room with gas log fireplace 3/4 bath with 1 bedroom as well in basement.
1 of 19
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
12476 W. 8th Place
12476 West 8th Place, Applewood, CO
12476 W.
Results within 1 mile of Applewood
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
Union Square
44 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
730 Devinney Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
Results within 5 miles of Applewood
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
$
Morse Park
9 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Union Square
15 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1302 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
$
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Foothills
13 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,011
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified
1 of 132
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Foothills
136 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Bel Aire
3 Units Available
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Barths
16 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Eiber
93 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1167 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1760 Ingalls Street
1760 Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1330 sqft
1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1919 Ford St
1919 Ford Street, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3-Bedroom Townhouse in Downtown Golden - Property Id: 297384 Beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Golden. Be the first to live in this unbelievably located property.
