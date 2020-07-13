5703 E 123rd Drive

Amenities

Available NOW. 3 bed 2.5 bath in Brighton. This beautiful house has high ceilings, working fireplace, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, plenty of storage, comfortable deck, swing set, finished basement, washer and dryer included, large fenced in backyard, ceiling fans, evaporative cooler, central heat, large windows, large master bedroom. Clean paint clean floors. Glacier Peak Elementary. Shadow Ridge Middle. Horizon High School. Great Neighborhood. Near Skylake Ranch Park & Holly Crossing Park. Pets with owner approval and $500 refundable pet deposit. View it at: https://youtu.be/0nN5uRbKcqE $55 app fee per adult. Long term lease available. Credit score of 565+ and 3x income to rent required. Hold Deposit (1 month +$157 P/R fee) due at lease signing & 1 month Security Deposit due at move in. IMPORTANT TO SCHEDULE SHOWING: copy this link and paste it to your browser: https://showmojo.com/brendan/gallery