Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

789 Mercury Circle Available 02/07/20 Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom home in Acres Green! - This home has hardwood floors throughout main level, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, family room with wood burning fireplace, finished basement, central AC, 2 car attached garage, nice yard with patio. The master bedroom is large with updated master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. This home has been well maintained and is ready for you to move right in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4552641)